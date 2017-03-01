Two more people arrested in connectio...

Two more people arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Ipswich's Ancaster Road

The 41-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen while in the Ancaster Road area of the town on February 8 and later died in hospital as a result of his injuries. Today officers arrested a 33-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old man, also from Ipswich, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

