Two in 'critical condition' after four vehicle crash
A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance Service said two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Both are described as being in a "critical condition."
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|22 min
|Observer
|58
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|15 hr
|JTF
|2
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC