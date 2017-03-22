Two dead after knifeman mows down ped...

Two dead after knifeman mows down pedestrians and stabs policeman at Westminster

9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing a policeman before he was shot by armed officers. Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror when gunfire rang out as the attacker approached a second officer within yards of the Houses of Parliament.

