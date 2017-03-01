Thursday morning's traffic and travel
In Redditch, there are temporary traffic lights on A441 Birmingham Road at Weights Lane as work takes place on a new housing development. Issues in the Kidderminster are mainly down in Stourport, where roadworks and temporary traffic lights continue along Windemere Way and Minster Road.
