Theresa May vows to build a more united nation after Brexit

Theresa May will give a speech vowing never to allow the UK to become "looser and weaker" ahead of meeting Nicola Sturgeon on a visit to Scotland. The Prime Minister is heading north of the border a day before the Scottish Parliament is expected to pass a vote in favour of seeking a new Scottish independence referendum and two days before she triggers the UK's divorce process from the European Union.

