Theresa May tells of - personal priority' to keep Scotland in UK

With the union between Scotland and England under pressure in the wake of the Brexit vote, the Prime Minister will use a visit north of the border to highlight her commitment to "strengthening and sustaining the bonds that unite us". She will tell Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP that "politics is not a game", and accuse the Scottish Government of having neglected schools because of its "obsession" with independence.

Chicago, IL

