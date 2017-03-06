The Latest: UK government hails PSA a...

The Latest: UK government hails PSA assurances on Vauxhall

Britain's business secretary has welcomed assurances by France's PSA Group that it will respect commitments to U.K. autoworkers when it purchases the European operations of General Motors. Business Secretary Greg Clark says the government will work with PSA to makes certain that promises made to workers and pensioners are honored.

