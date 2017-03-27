The Latest: Future of Gibraltar to be set by UK-Spain talks
The EU's roadmap on Brexit negotiations leaves the U.K. and Spain to discuss what agreements will apply to Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on the edge of Spain that Spain has wanted back since it ceded it more than three centuries ago. This could force a dialogue on Gibraltar in which Madrid could have the upper hand.
