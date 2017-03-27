The Latest: Future of Gibraltar to be...

The Latest: Future of Gibraltar to be set by UK-Spain talks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The EU's roadmap on Brexit negotiations leaves the U.K. and Spain to discuss what agreements will apply to Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on the edge of Spain that Spain has wanted back since it ceded it more than three centuries ago. This could force a dialogue on Gibraltar in which Madrid could have the upper hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 13 min Lawrence Wolf 59
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... 7 hr Say What 3
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC