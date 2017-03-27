The Latest: EU Brexit official wants ...

The Latest: EU Brexit official wants residency deal in 2017

The European Parliament's top official for Brexit negotiations wants a deal on the future rights of the 3 million EU citizens living in Britain and the 1 million Britons living elsewhere in the bloc before the end of the year. Guy Verhofstadt said in an interview with The Associated Press that having that part of the talks ironed out quickly would help provide certainty for EU citizens.

