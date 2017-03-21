Thandie Newton bemoans lack of diversity on British TV
Thandie Newton believes there is a lack of roles for black actors in the UK because of Brits' obsession with period dramas. The 44-year-old actress was born in London, England, but has pursued her career in the US, where she claims to have found on-screen roles easier to come by.
