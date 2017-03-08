Teddy and Phoebe in fond farewell to the Ulster Tower
When Teddy and Phoebe Colligan started what was to become a legendary stint as custodians of the Ulster Tower in France, they had six cups and saucers and a kettle to work with. The Belfast couple had been asked to help out for just two weeks at Northern Ireland's national war memorial in Thiepval, but ended up staying for 15 years.
