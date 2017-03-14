Swann to take over as Ulster Unionist...

Swann to take over as Ulster Unionist leader without a contest

The Ulster Unionist Party's new leader is set to be Robin Swann after he submitted his name yesterday on the deadline for nominations - and not a single other candidate came forward. Mr Swann, the party's chief whip at Stormont, will formally be ratified as the 16th Ulster Unionist leader in its 112-year history at the party's annual general meeting in a fortnight's time.

Chicago, IL

