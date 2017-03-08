Strike on Southern services on March 13

The rail operator says many services are expected to run as normal during the latest industrial action by RMT members, but Southern has confirmed that certain services will not be running at all. * No Rye to Ashford International shuttle services during the morning and evening peaks.

Chicago, IL

