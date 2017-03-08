Story of the Somme still alive says retiring Ulster Tower tour guide

Teddy Colligan has retired along with his wife Phoebe as tour guides at Ulster Tower after 15 years. Pic by Pacemaker He said: "Somebody would come to me with very little information about what happened to a family member and, with the knowledge that I had, within a very short time I could take them to the spot where their loved one died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carrickfergus Today.