Somerset firm fined A 100,000 for fire risk care home that potentially risked nurses' lives

A SOMERSET care home has been fined A 100,000 for breaching fire safety regulations at a house used for staff accommodation. Almondsbury Care Ltd, of Berrow Road, Burnham-on-Sea, appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court yesterday accused of five offences under the Regulatory Reform Order 2005.

