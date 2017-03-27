Somerset firm fined A 100,000 for fire risk care home that potentially risked nurses' lives
A SOMERSET care home has been fined A 100,000 for breaching fire safety regulations at a house used for staff accommodation. Almondsbury Care Ltd, of Berrow Road, Burnham-on-Sea, appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court yesterday accused of five offences under the Regulatory Reform Order 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|2 min
|ROGER DODGER
|72
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|11 hr
|Say What
|3
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC