Sinn Fein buoyed by showing in first preference votes
Sinn Fein has come within touching distance of polling the most first preference votes in the Northern Ireland Assembly election. The DUP notched 225,413 first preferences, down 1.11 percentage points on last year, to Sinn Fein's 224,245 - an increase of 3.89 percentage points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|About time
|489
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|12 hr
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|Feb 27
|White Man
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|4
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC