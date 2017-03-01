Sinn Fein buoyed by showing in first ...

Sinn Fein buoyed by showing in first preference votes

Sinn Fein has come within touching distance of polling the most first preference votes in the Northern Ireland Assembly election. The DUP notched 225,413 first preferences, down 1.11 percentage points on last year, to Sinn Fein's 224,245 - an increase of 3.89 percentage points.

Chicago, IL

