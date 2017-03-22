Seven arrested in connection with Westminster terror attack
Seven people have been arrested in raids in London, Birmingham and elsewhere linked to the Westminster terror attack, police have revealed. Mr Rowley revised the death toll down from five to four - the attacker, Pc Keith Palmer, who he stabbed, and a woman in her mid 40s and a man in his mid 50s, who were mown down as the terrorist sped across Westminster Bridge in his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|6 hr
|Fred Mertz
|4
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC