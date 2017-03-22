Seven arrested in connection with Wes...

Seven arrested in connection with Westminster terror attack

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Seven people have been arrested in raids in London, Birmingham and elsewhere linked to the Westminster terror attack, police have revealed. Mr Rowley revised the death toll down from five to four - the attacker, Pc Keith Palmer, who he stabbed, and a woman in her mid 40s and a man in his mid 50s, who were mown down as the terrorist sped across Westminster Bridge in his car.

Chicago, IL

