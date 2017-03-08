See video of the Milton landfill site where police are searching for missing Corrie McKeague

We have drone footage showing Suffolk police officers trawling through waste at a landfill site in Cambridgeshire in their ongoing search for missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared six months ago after a night out in Bury St Edmunds. Drone image of police searching a landfill site in Cambridgeshire as police continue to search for Corrie McKeague.

