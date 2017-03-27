Security co-operation with EU must not be damaged by Brexit - Sadiq Khan
Brexit must not be allowed to damage security co-operation with the European Union in the wake of the Westminster terror attack, London mayor Sadiq Khan has insisted. Beginning a three-day visit to Brussels and Paris, Mr Khan said it is now more important than ever for the UK and its neighbours to strengthen bonds to fight home-grown terrorism.
