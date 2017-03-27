Sea search for missing helicopter sus...

Sea search for missing helicopter suspended amid poor visibility

A land and sea search for a helicopter missing with five people on board has been partially suspended due to weather conditions. The privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter is believed to have left Milton Keynes to fly to Dublin, via Caernarfon Bay, before disappearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

