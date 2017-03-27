Sea search for missing helicopter suspended amid poor visibility
A land and sea search for a helicopter missing with five people on board has been partially suspended due to weather conditions. The privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter is believed to have left Milton Keynes to fly to Dublin, via Caernarfon Bay, before disappearing on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|2 min
|slick willie expl...
|30
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mon
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mon
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC