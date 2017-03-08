Scottish leader: 'Common sense' says ...

Scottish leader: 'Common sense' says 2018 independence vote

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Scotland's pro-independence leader says the country could make a second bid for independence within 18 months to avoid being dragged out of the European Union with the rest of the United Kingdom. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in comments broadcast Thursday that fall 2018 is "the common sense time" to hold a referendum, "if that is the road we choose to go down."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... 16 hr lol 2
News Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o... Mar 7 FireyFellow44 1
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mar 6 Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC