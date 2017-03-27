Scottish lawmakers back independence referendum call
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a debate on a second referendum on independence at Scotland's Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh Tuesday March 28, 2017. On Monday British Prime Minister Theresa May has met Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon for the first time since they faced off in a struggle over a new push for Scottish independence as the U.K. leaves the European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mon
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mon
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mon
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC