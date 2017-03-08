Schools across the country evacuated over 'bomb threats'
We'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story as we get them There have been over the course of the morning reports across the country of sinister and worrying phone calls to schools warning of explosives that may go off. The school affected include Parkfield School in Tanton, Oakfield Primary School in Totton, Castle Primary School in Portchester, Castle Hill Primary School in Basingstoke, Boxgrove Primary School in Guildford, Ford Primary School in Plymouth, St Sidwell's School in Exeter, Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich and Highlands Primary School in Bransholme, according to local media reports across the country.
