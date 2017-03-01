Scheme to combat rogue lettings agent...

Scheme to combat rogue lettings agents under attack

10 hrs ago

Landlords and tenants who have been defrauded by a rogue letting agent say a government-approved scheme set up to protect them is useless. By law, letting agents cannot trade unless they are a member of one of three schemes, including the Property Redress Scheme.

Chicago, IL

