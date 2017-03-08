Road closed and machinery completely destroyed after fire at Priorswood Recycling Centre
FIVE fire crews rushed to the Crown Industrial Estate in Taunton after a fire broke out at the recycling centre. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called at 10.31am to Priorswood Recycling Centre after reports of a fire at a building on the site.
