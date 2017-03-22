Reports: Woman dies in attack near U....

Reports: Woman dies in attack near U.K. Parliament; police treating as - terror'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times Herald

Reports: Woman dies in attack near U.K. Parliament; police treating as 'terror' One woman was killed and other victims suffered "catastrophic" injuries, the Press Association news agency reported. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://usat.ly/2nBRUSh A police officer was stabbed and several people were mowed down by a car near Britain's Parliament, according to media reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ... Mar 18 Trump is the man 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 28
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 10 Ricky Ricardo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC