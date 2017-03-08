Redcar rape abduction allegation - no...

Redcar rape abduction allegation - not as first reported'

15 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

Officers investigating the allegation that a mother was raped after being forced into a car with her toddler have said the circumstances "were not as first reported". Cleveland Police said they are no longer looking for two men said to have bundled the woman into a car along with her child while they walked along the seaside at Redcar.

