Redcar rape abduction allegation - not as first reported'
Officers investigating the allegation that a mother was raped after being forced into a car with her toddler have said the circumstances "were not as first reported". Cleveland Police said they are no longer looking for two men said to have bundled the woman into a car along with her child while they walked along the seaside at Redcar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|20 hr
|lol
|2
|Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o...
|Mar 7
|FireyFellow44
|1
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mar 6
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Mar 3
|About time
|489
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC