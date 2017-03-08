Protestant leader may step aside for ...

Protestant leader may step aside for new Belfast unity deal

21 hrs ago

The senior Protestant politician in Northern Ireland left the door open Sunday for stepping aside as part of a potential deal to revive the British territory's unity government with Catholics. Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster said she asserted no personal claim to be "first minister," the top post that she held before January's collapse of power-sharing.



