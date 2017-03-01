'Price-fixing cartel' of four Somerse...

'Price-fixing cartel' of four Somerset estate agents fined A 372,000 for rigging rates

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yeovil Express

Greenslade Taylor Hunt , Abbott and Frost Limited, Gary Berryman Estate Agents Ltd and its parent company Warne Investments Limited, and West Coast Property Services, were fined a total of A 372,233 for colluding to set a minimum commission rate of 1.5 per cent for properties in the Burnham-on-Sea area. The fines were handed out today by the CMA, as the firms denied local home-owners a better deal by setting the fixed commission rates for residential properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) 42 min Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 17 hr About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Feb 26 USA Today 4
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville Feb 26 Charlie Bob 1
News Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09) Feb 24 Phartiano 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC