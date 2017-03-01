'Price-fixing cartel' of four Somerset estate agents fined A 372,000 for rigging rates
Greenslade Taylor Hunt , Abbott and Frost Limited, Gary Berryman Estate Agents Ltd and its parent company Warne Investments Limited, and West Coast Property Services, were fined a total of A 372,233 for colluding to set a minimum commission rate of 1.5 per cent for properties in the Burnham-on-Sea area. The fines were handed out today by the CMA, as the firms denied local home-owners a better deal by setting the fixed commission rates for residential properties.
