Police relaunch appeal to find man missing for three weeks
Keith Michael Jervis, aged 53, was last seen on Thursday, February 16 at the caravan park, Corner Meadow, Mollington, near Banbury. He may have been in the Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell area and is known to have links to Pembroke Dock in South West Wales.
