Police criticised as stalker jailed f...

Police criticised as stalker jailed for murder of - stereotyped' ex-girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

A judge criticised police as he jailed a stalker who murdered his ex-girlfriend five months after officers gave her a fixed penalty notice for wasting their time over him. Mr Justice Green said police "jumped to conclusions" and "stereotyped" Shana Grice as he jailed her jilted ex-boyfriend Michael Lane for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... 16 hr Fred Mertz 4
News 7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ... Mar 18 Trump is the man 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC