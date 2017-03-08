Police arrest 18-year-olds in Stowmar...

Police arrest 18-year-olds in Stowmarket after axe brandished during reported armed robbery

Officers were called to a shop in Stowmarket's Ipswich Street around 8.15am after reports a man had gone in and stolen a quantity of cash after showing staff what appeared to be a small axe. An investigation was started and around 8.45am an 18-year-old man from Stowmarket was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Chicago, IL

