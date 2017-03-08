Police arrest 18-year-olds in Stowmarket after axe brandished during reported armed robbery
Officers were called to a shop in Stowmarket's Ipswich Street around 8.15am after reports a man had gone in and stolen a quantity of cash after showing staff what appeared to be a small axe. An investigation was started and around 8.45am an 18-year-old man from Stowmarket was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|Sat
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|28
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|Mar 9
|lol
|2
|Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o...
|Mar 7
|FireyFellow44
|1
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mar 6
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC