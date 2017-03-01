Perpetual unionist majority' at Storm...

Perpetual unionist majority' at Stormont demolished, says Adams

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has said the "perpetual unionist majority" at Stormont has been "demolished" following the result of the Northern Ireland Assembly election. A jubilant Mr Adams said it was a "watershed" moment after his party closed to within a solitary seat of the Democratic Unionist Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et 10 min Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) 18 hr Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Fri About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Feb 26 USA Today 4
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville Feb 26 Charlie Bob 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC