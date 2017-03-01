Northern bypass campaigners scored 'massive own goal for West...

Northern bypass campaigners scored 'm...

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert has expressed his dismay that the Chichester improvement scheme has been cancelled, describing it as 'a massive own goal for West Sussex'. Yesterday Transport Secretary Chris Grayling wrote to the chief executive of Highways England to say that he was cancelling the Chichester scheme 'after the withdrawal of support by the local councils for the shortlisted options and significant local campaigns'.

