NHS urged to stop 'rushing from one c...

NHS urged to stop 'rushing from one crisis to another'

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Chichester Today

The NHS and health services have been told to stop 'rushing from one crisis to another' and come up with a clear plan to solve problems by county councillors. The pressures faced by hospitals this winter have been labelled 'unprecedented' with a higher number of admissions to Accident and Emergency departments and challenges around discharging patients quickly enough to free up enough beds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chichester Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... Sat Rev Don Wildmoan 28
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 10 Ricky Ricardo 3
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Mar 9 lol 2
News Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o... Mar 7 FireyFellow44 1
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mar 6 Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC