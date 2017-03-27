New 12-sided British pound coin enter...

New 12-sided British pound coin enters circulation

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

New 12-sided A 1 coins in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. A new 12-sided British pound coin is entering circulation amid concern that the round pound was too easy to counterfeit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mon kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mon Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mon West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Sun Parden Pard 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
News 7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ... Mar 18 Trump is the man 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC