New 12-sided 1 coin to edge out old round pound

A new 12-sided A 1 coin enters circulation on Tuesday, as it starts to edge out the old "round pound" after more than 30 years. The new coin has been described as the most secure coin in the world and boasts high-tech features, including a hologram.

Chicago, IL

