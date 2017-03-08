National news: Islam-inspired terror ...

National news: Islam-inspired terror offences 'nearly double in UK in five years'

The period from 1998 to 2015, studied in a report on Islamist terrorism on British soil, has also seen a surge in the number of women taking part, while offenders are also getting younger. It was found that 72 per cent of Islamism-related offences were carried out by UK nationals or people who held dual British nationality.

