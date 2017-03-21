MPs appeal for changes to new school funding formula
West Sussex MPs have warned schools will lose hundreds of thousands of pounds if changes to the new education funding formula are not made. Nick Herbert , Andrew Tyrie , Tim Loughton , Jeremy Quin , Sir Nicholas Soames and Sir Peter Bottomley have written to education secretary Justine Greening, sharing their views.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|28
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC