Mother of missing Corrie McKeague says bin lorry 'can only mean one thing'
The mother of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has said fresh clues linking a bin lorry to his disappearance can "only mean one thing". The waste-disposal vehicle spotted near where the 23-year-old was last seen carried a much heavier load than first thought, detectives said.
