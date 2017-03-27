Mother launches appeal to help fund son's cancer treatment
Joanne Sykes has called on members of the public to help fund her son Stephen's treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma. After various attempts at different chemotherapy drugs, medics have told the 26-year-old from Shepton Mallet in Somerset that he needs to start a treatment of immunotherapy followed by a stem cell transplant.
