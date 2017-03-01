Mother distressed after watchdog says police probing Poppi death - disorganised'

A report which concluded that senior detectives investigating the death of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington were "unstructured and disorganised" has left her mother "profoundly disappointed and distressed", say her lawyers. The Independent Police Complaints Commission also indicated there was enough suspicion "on day one" to arrest her father, Paul Worthington, over the death of the toddler who collapsed suddenly at the family home in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, in December 2012.

