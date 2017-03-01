Mother distressed after watchdog says...

Mother distressed after watchdog says police probing Poppi death - disorganised'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sutton Guardian

A report which concluded that senior detectives investigating the death of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington were "unstructured and disorganised" has left her mother "profoundly disappointed and distressed", say her lawyers. The Independent Police Complaints Commission also indicated there was enough suspicion "on day one" to arrest her father, Paul Worthington, over the death of the toddler who collapsed suddenly at the family home in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, in December 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) 3 hr Halton Dance Party 2
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville Feb 27 White Man 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Feb 26 USA Today 4
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
News Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09) Feb 24 Phartiano 14
News Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10) Feb 24 Rowdy Pharts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC