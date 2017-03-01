Many areas see falls in proportion of...

Many areas see falls in proportion of families winning favoured secondary school

Many areas of England have seen falls in the proportion of families winning a choice at a favoured secondary school, according to the Press Association's analysis of Government data. Liverpool, in the North West, saw the biggest drop in first choices, down seven percentage points on 2015, while Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, had the biggest drop in overall preferences year on year, down 4.2 points.

