Man stabbed to death at Chelmsford house - five people arrested on suspicion of murder
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man last night at an address in East Hanningfield Road, Rettenden Common, Chelmsford. Five men, aged 42, 37, 29, 24 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
