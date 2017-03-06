Man remanded on murder charge after pensioner found in allotment garage
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 80-year-old grandmother whose body was found in a garage at an allotment. Rahim Mohammadi, 40, of Goldsmiths Row, east London, was charged on Sunday with the murder of Lea Adri-Soejoko, the Metropolitan Police said.
