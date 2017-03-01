Man charged with murder after death o...

Man charged with murder after death of toddler

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

Paramedics were called to the home in Woodville Road at about 2.30pm and carried out CPR on the child but he was later pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital. A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Craig Smith, 28, from Woodville Road, Birkenhead, has been charged with murder and two counts of child neglect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et 2 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) 20 hr Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Fri About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Feb 26 USA Today 4
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville Feb 26 Charlie Bob 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC