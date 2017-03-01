Man charged with attempted murder, wounding, false imprisonment and assault after serious attacks
Connor Watkinson, of Queen Victoria Road, Burnley, is accused of attempting to murder a 27-year-old man at his home in Smith Street, Burnley, overnight on Wednesday. In the same house Watkinson, 21, is alleged to have attacked a 48-year-old woman.
