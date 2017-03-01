Man arrested in probe into disappeara...

Man arrested in probe into disappearance of Corrie McKeague

13 hrs ago

Police investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Suffolk Constabulary said the 26-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and is being questioned over "information provided to the investigation".

Chicago, IL

