Lucky 13? School funding fight engulf...

Lucky 13? School funding fight engulfs southern counties

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Worthing Herald

Heads at 3,000 schools, responsible for more than 1.2million children, have thrown their weight behind West Sussex's fight for fairer education funding. The leaders from 13 local authorities have sent letters to their MPs challenging them to demand "meaningful changes" to the government's new National Funding Formula and prove they are putting children's education first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ... Mar 18 Trump is the man 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 28
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 10 Ricky Ricardo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC