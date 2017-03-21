Lucky 13? School funding fight engulfs southern counties
Heads at 3,000 schools, responsible for more than 1.2million children, have thrown their weight behind West Sussex's fight for fairer education funding. The leaders from 13 local authorities have sent letters to their MPs challenging them to demand "meaningful changes" to the government's new National Funding Formula and prove they are putting children's education first.
