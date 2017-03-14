Latest Rikers brutality case fuels de...

Latest Rikers brutality case fuels debate over jail's future

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The latest in a string of brutality cases against Rikers Island guards has added fuel to a growing debate on whether New York City's notoriously violent jail complex has become so dysfunctional it should be shut down. At least 35 staff members at Rikers have faced criminal charges in the past three years, including 13 for assault or attempted assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
News 7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ... Mar 18 Trump is the man 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,826,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC